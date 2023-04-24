When the House votes on the Republican plan to raise the debt ceiling and slash federal spending, GOP leaders can count on U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams to support the legislation.

Williams, R-Sennett, announced Monday that he supports the proposal unveiled by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republican leaders last week. The bill increased the debt limit, while slashing $4.5 trillion in federal spending.

The targets of the spending cuts include green energy tax credits and funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The bill also includes the House GOP's energy plan that seeks to boost the oil and gas industry.

The bill targets President Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt, imposes work requirements for adults on Medicaid and increases the age (from 50 to 56) of individuals who are subject to similar work requirements if they receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

House Republican leaders hope to vote on the bill this week.

"This plan will save $4.5 trillion over the next decade, reducing our federal deficit and getting our country back on track," Williams said in a statement. "The House GOP, led by Speaker McCarthy, has put forth a good faith plan to avert a government shutdown and to address the out-of-control spending in Washington. It is time for (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer) and the White House to come to the table to serve the interests of the American people and quit playing politics as usual."

Even if the House passes the GOP debt ceiling and spending cuts bill, it won't go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate. Biden has already spoken out against the proposal, ripping the "MAGA economic agenda" and accusing Republicans of "cutting benefits for folks that they don't seem to care much about."

With a slim House majority, there is no guarantee Republicans will be able to pass the bill. Some GOP members in battleground districts either are undecided on whether they will vote for it or are opposed to the current version.

Williams' commitment to vote for the bill is a win for McCarthy. Williams is one of those Republicans who represents a swing district — there are more Democrats than Republicans in the 22nd Congressional District, which Biden won with 54% of the vote in 2020.

But throughout his campaign and in his first 100-plus days in Congress, Williams has made addressing the debt and inflation a high priority. At a recent town hall meeting, he blamed federal government spending for the spike in inflation.

Now that House GOP leaders have introduced a bill to cut spending, Williams is on board.

"I will be supporting the debt ceiling plan by Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans to reduce our deficit, temporarily raise the debt ceiling and cut out the reckless spending that has fueled inflation," he said.