Rep. Brandon Williams begins term by supporting two proposed constitutional amendments

A pair of proposed constitutional amendments are the first measures cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams since he was sworn into office last week.

Williams, R-Sennett, supports a resolution introduced by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican, to set term limits for members of Congress. Under the proposed amendment, members of the House of Representatives would serve no more than three two-year terms, while U.S. senators would be limited to two six-year terms.

The resolution has 44 cosponsors, 43 of whom are Republicans. The lone Democratic supporter is Maine U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

Williams' cosponsorship of the proposal follows through on a pledge he signed during the campaign for the 22nd Congressional District seat. He promised to support the resolution to impose term limits for members of Congress.

Williams also cosponsored a resolution authored by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican, to amend the Constitution and require the Supreme Court to have nine justices.

The proposed amendment has 92 cosponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

The measure is a response to calls for increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. Some Democrats support adding justices to counter the court's existing conservative majority.

The U.S. Constitution has not been amended in more than 30 years. Members of Congress have proposed amendments, but they have not advanced through the legislative process.

To amend the Constitution, Congress must pass a resolution with the support of two-thirds of each house. It is then sent to the states for ratification. Three-quarters of state legislatures (38 states of 50) are needed to ratify a constitutional amendment.