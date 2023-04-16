Sherwood Boehlert and Anthony Brindisi. John Katko and Jim Walsh. Michael Arcuri and Richard Hanna.

With a few exceptions, central New York and the Mohawk Valley have been represented by moderate members of Congress over the past four decades.

Not now.

In his first 100 days representing the 22nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has forged his own path. He does not hide his conservatism in a district with more Democrats than Republicans. Most of his predecessors had a habit of breaking with their party on certain votes. He has not.

Williams, R-Sennett, acknowledged in an interview with The Citizen that he is taking a different approach than many of his predecessors.

"I believe that we live in a very complex world and that we have very, very complex issues that we are facing," he said. "I think that's true for our economy. It's true for where we get our energy. It's true geopolitically.

"A lot of the political rhetoric revolves really around what I call grievance politics. It is loudly shouting every possible grievance. I personally don't think that gets us to the solutions that we want, the solutions that are going to make lives better and the path that I'm charting is to find actual solutions that are based on reality."

His ideology and strategy may be different, but that does not mean he is unwilling to hear other opinions. In Congress, he said he has a lot of opportunities to work with Democrats on "commonsense solutions." As an example, he mentioned his work on energy issues and the need for bipartisan solutions.

Early in his term, Williams joined the Problem Solvers Caucus consisting of Democratic and Republican members. Brindisi, a Utica Democrat, and Katko, a Camillus Republican, were members of the caucus when they were in Congress.

What Williams has found is the caucus is comprised of members who are willing to have thoughtful discussions about important issues.

"It's not absent of ideology," he said. "I can assure you Democrats show up with progressive talking points and it's perfectly acceptable to show up with conservative talking points to make sure that we are finding and seeking the best solution for our country."

Williams continued, "The labels of being a moderate I don't think apply. I think it's being a realist, being based in common sense, embracing the complexity of our economy, of the world, of technology and the implications they are having in our society. This is the kind of leadership that we need."

But for Grant Reeher, director of Syracuse University's Campbell Public Affairs Institute, Williams' decision to join the Problem Solvers Caucus is significant. When Williams campaigned for the Republican nomination in 2022, he criticized his opponent Steve Wells, for being "Katko 2.0."

"It's interesting that he joined (the caucus) given the way he had positioned himself early on in his campaign," Reeher said, adding: "He didn't join the Freedom Caucus (a group of more conservative members). He joined this caucus that we would associate with more centrist, more moderate Republicans and more moderate Democrats. The question is, what does that say about what he's going to do with the next two years?"

So far, Williams has been a reliable vote for House Republican leadership. The Citizen reviewed the House's 182 votes since January and there have been 13 largely party-line votes on final passage of bills and resolutions. Williams has joined the GOP majority in supporting every measure, from the Republicans' energy legislation to the so-called "parents bill of rights."

Williams' voting record is aligned with what he believes is the best path forward — "classical conservative ideas" of smaller government, fiscal prudence and individual freedom, he said.

"Those are the things that, I think, are going to lead to better solutions for our country and so those are the things that I'm focused on," Williams said.

In Washington, Williams has kept busy with his three committee assignments. Most House members serve on two committees, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy wanted Williams to have a third. He sits on the House Education and the Workforce, Science, Space and Technology, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

He views each of his committee posts as critical to his representation of the 22nd district. On the House Education and the Workforce Committee, he advocates for school choice — "a big issue that I support," he says — and workforce development. As a member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, he chairs the energy subcommittee and wants to be a leader on that issue for the region. With the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he is positioned to support the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse.

"I love being in a high information environment," Williams said. "I have a technical background and technical expertise that lends itself to these topics and so I enjoy diving into the details.

"It's not just for the sake of knowledge but it's really looking for the opportunity to make an impact, particularly as it relates to constituents and companies located here, to bring jobs here to NY-22, to promote the institutions that are here, to promote investment like Micron but also the existing technology companies that are here. Every opportunity I get I'm here to advance those."

As he begins the next 100 days of his term, Williams hopes to advance measures covering a variety of subjects. He is the sponsor of a bill that would prevent states like New York from lowering overtime thresholds for farmworkers. He authored a resolution condemning Russia for actions that led to the downing of a U.S. drone in the Black Sea. He is also eager to work on workforce development legislation.

Reflecting on his first 100 days, Williams says he is often asked if he likes the job and whether he is having fun.

"I tell them 'fun' and 'like' are not in the top 10 things that I talk about or experience," he continued. "It's a huge honor to be there but it's a lot of work and it's a steep learning curve."