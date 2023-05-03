Article I, Section II of the U.S. Constitution outlines who is eligible to serve in the House of Representatives.

A representative must be at least 25 years old, a U.S. citizen for a minimum of seven years and a resident of the state where they are elected.

U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams checks those boxes — even if he doesn't live in the district he represents.

Williams' residency has been an issue since he decided to run in the 22nd Congressional District last year. He lives in the town of Sennett, Cayuga County. His house is less than two miles away from the 22nd district line.

After the congressional district maps were redrawn by a court-appointed special master, Williams was in the new 24th Congressional District — an area covering all or parts of 12 counties, including Cayuga. But someone else had their sights on the district. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney quickly announced her intention to run in the new GOP-friendly territory.

Williams did not want to run in a primary against Tenney, so he continued his campaign in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

In the Republican primary, he faced questions about his residency. At a candidates forum, he told the audience that he would explore moving into the district if he won the election.

Not long after he was sworn into office, Williams told The Citizen that he and his wife, Stephanie, were preparing to put their Sennett property on the market. In an interview with Syracuse.com, he said they looked at homes in Madison and Oneida counties.

But any action to follow through on his campaign pledge is on hold. Democrats have filed an appeal with the goal of having a court order the redrawing of congressional district lines. Williams wants to wait for that case to be decided before he relocates.

"I think it would be pretty silly of me, don't you, to sell my house without the lines being known," he said at a town hall meeting in Chittenango on April 10.

He reminded attendees that the Constitution only requires House members to live in their states, not the districts they represent, and that he lives "just under two minutes from the district border."

Williams' decision not to move into the district, at least not yet, has given his political opponents ammunition to use against him in what's expected to be one of the most competitive House races in the country.

Indivisible Mohawk Valley, a progressive group, delivered a letter to Williams' Utica office urging him to either "move into the district, or move out of Congress." The activists said his refusal to move into the 22nd district violates his campaign pledge and "shows a lack of interest in and commitment to your constituents."

"Now you're selfishly putting your political career first instead of keeping your word and serving your constituents," they wrote. "We are invested in this district because our families are here, our jobs are here and we live here. If you want to represent us, so should you."

Whether Williams' decision not to move into the district hurts him politically depends on how he is viewed by voters. Luke Perry, director of Utica University's Center for Public Affairs and Election Research, told The Citizen that it may not be a deal-breaker for most constituents, especially his supporters who are comfortable with his current residence. But he acknowledged that Williams' critics will continue to highlight the issue along with their concerns about his policy positions and votes.

In the long run, will it matter? Perry said there are three considerations. One is whether the law is being followed. Williams, by living in New York, is abiding by the requirements of his office. Another is representation. Optimally, he said, your representative will live within the district they represent. But, he added, members of Congress also represent more than 700,000 people and must travel regularly throughout their districts.

The third: Keeping one's campaign promises.

"I think, generally, that's important to do in thinking about democracy and keeping candidates and elected officials accountable to what they campaign on," Perry said.

For now, Williams is staying put. When he answered a question about his residency at the Chittenango town hall meeting, he told the audience that he and his wife, Stephanie, are using a "commonsense approach" as this new redistricting appeal works its way through the courts. He encouraged the crowd to think about what they would do in his situation and what would be best for their families.

"That's how I approach these (decisions)," he said.