Rep. Brandon Williams' first bill in Congress targets NY farm overtime threshold

It is a milestone measure for U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams.

Williams, R-Sennett, is the sponsor of legislation that would amend the federal Fair Labor Standards Act to prevent states from setting overtime thresholds for farmworkers below 60 hours in a week.

The bill was first introduced by former U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs in 2022. New York Republicans partnered on the legislation targeting New York's farmworker overtime threshold.

A three-member wage board recommended lowering the threshold from 60 to 40 hours over a 10-year period. Beginning in 2024, farmworkers will receive overtime pay after working more than 56 hours in a week. Every two years after, the threshold will be lowered by four hours until it reaches 40 hours a week in 2032.

Roberta Reardon, the state's labor commissioner, accepted the wage board's recommendation.

There has been opposition to the lower overtime threshold, especially among farms worried that they may have to alter operations due to the standard. They have also raised questions about the future of agriculture in New York. Some farmers have said that they may shutter their farms or move out of state.

Williams' bill has five cosponsors, four of whom are from New York — U.S. Reps. Nick Langworthy, Marc Molinaro, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, was among the bill's supporters when it was first introduced in 2022.

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for review. Even if it advances in the House, it is unlikely to receive a vote in the U.S. Senate. Democrats control the Senate and the majority leader is U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New Yorker.

