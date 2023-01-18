Rep. Brandon Williams gets seat on House committee once led by longtime Utica-area rep

U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams received his second House committee assignment and it is one that will allow him to use his expertise as a nuclear engineer and technology entrepreneur.

Williams, R-Sennett, joined the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. The committee has jurisdiction over energy research and development, along with some federal agencies, such as NASA and the National Weather Service.

With Williams' role on the committee, he can work on legislation and other policies that support Micron's $100 billion investment in central New York — the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to build a facility in Onondaga County — and other technology companies, such as JMA Wireless, in the region.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the committee to work towards regulatory reforms within the technology industry, bringing science and technology jobs back home, and combating intellectual property theft from China," Williams said in a statement.

Williams is the first New York Republican to serve on the committee since former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in the 115th Congress (2017-18). One of his predecessors, former U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert, led the House Science Committee. Boehlert, who represented the Utica area, was on the committee for his entire congressional career and served as chair from 2001 to 2007.

Williams, who represents the 22nd Congressional District (Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County), is a former nuclear submarine officer. Later in his career, he started a software company to help manufacturers prevent cyberattacks and upgrade their production capabilities.

The science committee post is Williams' second assignment announced this week. He will also serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, an important panel for issues related to the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse.