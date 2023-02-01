Rep. Brandon Williams meets with Micron CEO about CNY plans

U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams reiterated his commitment to Micron's central New York plans after meeting with the chip manufacturer's top executive on Tuesday.

Williams, R-Sennett, met with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra at his Washington, D.C., office. Sarah Selip, a spokesperson for Williams, told The Citizen that it was "a productive meeting discussing the historic investment in our region." During the meeting, Mehrotra and Williams discussed housing, infrastructure and workforce development.

Micron announced in October that it would invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a memory chip manufacturing facility in the town of Clay, Onondaga County. The project would represent the largest private investment in New York state history and create 9,000 jobs.

Micron selected central New York as the site for the project two months after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act. The legislation includes $52 billion to support domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Williams' predecessor, former U.S. Rep. John Katko, was a leading proponent of the bill and broke with most House Republicans to vote for its passage. After Micron unveiled its plans for a central New York manufacturing facility, Biden visited the Syracuse area and called the project "transformational."

During the 2022 campaign for Congress, Williams faced criticism over comments he made about the CHIPS and Science Act. He wrote a letter to The Citizen and described the $52 billion for semiconductor manufacturers as "corporate welfare." However, he has said he would have voted for the bill if he was in Congress at the time.

Before the election, Williams had meetings with Micron officials and pledged to be "a partner for their growth and success in central New York." After taking office in January, he accepted three House committee assignments — Education and the Workforce; Science, Space and Technology; and Transportation and Infrastructure — where he can play a role in addressing issues related to the Micron project.

"Brandon is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure this project is complete," Selip said. "That includes working across party lines and between different levels of government. He will leave no stone unturned to make sure this happens."