U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has rescheduled a town hall meeting in Camillus after the death of his mother-in-law, Pat McRee.

McRee died Tuesday morning, according to Williams' office. She was 85.

Taylor Weyeneth, Williams' spokesperson said, said in a statement that the congressman and his wife, Stephanie, are "mourning and celebrating the life" of McRee.

"At 85, though increasingly fragile, she was mentally sharp until the end," Weyeneth said. "While her passing is sorrowful, it has also brought peace to those who loved her. Mrs. McRee epitomized strength and service as the wife of a senior Army officer during the war in Vietnam. The congressman and his family appreciate the time to celebrate his mother-in-law, her legacy and her sacrifice to our country."

The town hall meeting in Camillus was scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. It will now be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Camillus Volunteer Fire Department, 5801 Newport Road.

Williams, R-Sennett, plans to hold at least two other town hall meetings in Onondaga County: May 30 at Wellwood Middle School in Fayetteville and June 1 at Clay Town Hall. Both forums start at 6:30 p.m.