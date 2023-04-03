U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has pushed back the start of his town hall meeting series in the 22nd Congressional District.

Williams' first town hall meeting was scheduled for Thursday, April 6, in New Hartford. However, that forum has been rescheduled and will now be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Bradley Elementary School.

With the New Hartford town hall meeting moved to a different date, Williams, R-Sennett, will now kick off the series at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Chittenango High School.

Two more town hall meetings will be held next week. Williams will take questions beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Lyndon Strough Middle School in Rome, and at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School.

Williams represents the 22nd district that includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, along with a portion of Oswego County.