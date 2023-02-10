As U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams begins his committee work, he will lead a panel that oversees several U.S. Department of Energy programs.

Williams, R-Sennett, has been named chair of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee's energy subcommittee. The subcommittee's jurisdiction covers all energy-related research and development projects and projects led by the Department of Energy, including cybersecurity, laboratories, research and development, and science.

"As the only member of Congress trained in nuclear engineering, I am proud to apply my experience to steer our nation to exciting breakthroughs that will power our future for generations to come," Williams said.

Williams will be joined in the energy subcommittee by another central New York member of Congress. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents Cayuga County, has joined the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and will serve on the subcommittee led by Williams.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, said in a statement that Williams will be a partner in developing clean energy solutions.

"We have a number of challenges and opportunities ahead, including modernizing our electric grid, building out advanced energy technologies, combating foreign threats to our energy infrastructure, and conducting oversight of new spending at the Department of Energy," Lucas said. "I'm looking forward to working with Chairman Williams as we work to make American energy cleaner, more affordable and more reliable."

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee is one of Williams' three committee assignments. He also serves on the House Education and the Workforce Committee, along with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Earlier this week, Williams was appointed to serve as vice chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials.