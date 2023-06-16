A special guest will join U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams for his next telephone town hall meeting.

Williams, R-Sennett, announced that House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost will participate in the veterans-focused tele-town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Bost, an Illinois Republican, was first elected to Congress in 2014. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1982.

Constituents in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, will need to RSVP to join the call. To RSVP, go to brandonwilliams.house.gov/events.