U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has scheduled three town hall meetings that will be held over the next several weeks in the 22nd Congressional District's largest county.

The first of the Onondaga County town hall meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Camillus Volunteer Fire Department, 5801 Newport Road.

The series of town halls continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Wellwood Middle School, 700 S. Manlius St., Fayetteville. Another forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Clay Town Hall, 4401 Route 31.

Williams, R-Sennett, held his first three town hall meetings in Madison and Oneida counties last week. Before the Onondaga County forums begin, he will hold a town hall meeting on Monday, May 1, in New Hartford.

"Rep. Williams believes it is important that we have dialogue," said Taylor Weyeneth, Williams' spokesperson. "People are tired of the shouting and tweeting, they want to be heard and they want answers. That is the primary objective with these events."