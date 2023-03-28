U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams will hold a handful of town hall meetings in the coming weeks to discuss his work in Congress and answer questions from constituents.

The town hall meetings are scheduled for April 6 at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford, April 10 at Chittenango High School, April 11 at Lyndon Strough Middle School in Rome and April 13 at Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School. The forums will begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to Williams' office, the events will "enable local constituents to engage with the congressman, hear more about his policy platform and legislative accomplishments for NY-22, and learn how to receive vital assistance and support through his in-district offices."

Additional town hall meetings will be announced in the future.

Williams, R-Sennett, represents the 22nd Congressional District that includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small portion of Oswego County is also in the district.