Rep. Brandon Williams will continue CNY tradition by serving on this House committee

U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has received his first committee assignment, one that some of his predecessors held when they represented the Syracuse or Utica areas in Congress.

Williams, R-Sennett, has been named to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The committee has jurisdiction over a wide range of transportation and infrastructure issues. It also oversees the management of federal buildings and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The committee is chaired by U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican. Williams is one of three freshmen GOP members from New York — U.S. Reps. Anthony D'Esposito and Marc Molinaro are the others — who will join the panel.

"I look forward to joining my colleagues on (the committee) under Chairman Graves' leadership to improve our nation's infrastructure, address the fight for energy independence and significantly better the day-to-day lives of all Americans," Williams said in a statement.

Graves added, "I am excited to welcome Representative Williams to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I am confident he will be a valuable member of our committee as we work to develop solutions to improve our infrastructure, strengthen transportation programs and help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems on behalf of the American people."

Williams follows other central New York members of Congress who have served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Former U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represented the Syracuse area for the last eight years, was on the committee during his four terms in Congress. A few members of Congress whose districts included the Utica area, former U.S. Reps. Michael Arcuri, Sherwood Boehlert and Richard Hanna, also served on the committee.

The assignment will allow Williams to play a role on important issues affecting central New York. He will be in a position to advocate for funding to support the Interstate 81 project in the Syracuse area and to address infrastructure needs related to the planned Micron semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County.

Williams represents the 22nd Congressional District that includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, along with a small portion of Oswego County.