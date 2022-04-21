Rep. Chris Jacobs outraises Democratic, GOP challengers in race for Congress

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs continues to hold a financial advantage over his challengers in the 24th Congressional District race.

Jacobs, a Republican, raised $202,603 in the first quarter of 2022. More than 70% of his contributions ($143,758) were from individual donors. A pair of notable donors to Jacobs' campaign included Jeremy Jacobs Sr., his uncle, who gave $5,800. Jacobs Sr. is the chairman of Delaware North and owner of Boston Bruins.

Kim Pegula, the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, contributed $1,000 to Jacobs' reelection campaign.

Jacobs, who raised $58,845 from political party committees, political action committees and other committees, also received $5,000 from the New York Republican Federal Campaign Committee and $2,000 from the moderate Republican Governance Group.

At the end of the fundraising period, Jacobs has $481,505 cash on hand — more than any other candidate in the 24th district race.

Mario Fratto, a Geneva Republican, had the second-best fundraising quarter. He reported receipts totaling $219,320, but he donated $31,580 of his own money and loaned his campaign $100,000. He raised $81,670 from individuals, including several family members.

Fratto's campaign spent $12,983 and has $206,337 cash on hand.

Fratto is challenging Jacobs for the GOP nomination and has sought to win over former President Donald Trump's supporters in his bid for Congress. There were two other Republicans in the race, Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari, but McCarthy withdrew from the race and Murtari did not file petitions to run on the GOP line.

Democratic candidate Steven Holden, who exited the 22nd district race to run in the neighboring 24th, raised $17,145 from donors and contributed or loaned his campaign $66,513. He spent $53,197 and has $55,709.

There was one other Democrat, Shelley Skellington, who filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission. But Skellington did not file petitions to run in the district and she did not report raising any money in her bid for Congress.

The 24th Congressional District covers 14 counties from western New York to the North Country. All or parts of eight Cayuga County towns are in the district.

The primary election will be held on June 28. The general election is on Nov. 8.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.