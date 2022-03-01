 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Chris Jacobs picks up 'critical' endorsements in Cayuga, Oswego counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Chris Jacobs

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs represents the 27th Congressional District. He is planning to move into the newly drawn 24th Congressional District to run for that seat. The district will stretch from Erie and Niagara counties in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. The district includes towns in northern Cayuga County.

 Provided

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, who is facing a primary in his bid for a second term, has won the support of three Republican and Conservative party committees in central New York. 

The Republican and Conservative committees in Cayuga County voted to endorse Jacobs, a Buffalo-area Republican, over his potential primary foes in the 24th Congressional District. The Oswego County Republican Committee is also supporting the incumbent. 

"During his first term in Congress, Chris has been a tireless advocate for our conservative values, our constitution, and his constituents in Washington," said Fred Beardsley, chairman of the Oswego County Republicans. "I have full confidence he will continue this impeccable record of service in the newly drawn NY-24 — he's the right man for the job, and we look forward to working with him." 

Half of the Republican committees in the sprawling 14-county district have designated Jacobs as their candidate to run in the 24th district, which extends from northern Erie County in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. All or part of eight towns in Cayuga County are in the new district. 

Jacobs views the recent endorsements as "critical" to his campaign. 

"I could not be more excited to represent Oswego and Cayuga County next year," Jacobs said. "I have visited the counties, met with local elected officials, met with small business owners and it's clear there is something very special about these communities.

"I plan to be very active and present to ensure the needs of Oswego and Cayuga County are met. I look forward to a strong partnership in order to ensure our conservative values are protected and Oswego and Cayuga County communities thrive!"

There could be a crowded primary field for the Republican nomination in the 24th district. Four other Republicans — Todd Aldinger, a western New York attorney; Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney who runs his family's granite manufacturing business; Andrew McCarthy, an Air Force veteran; and John Murtari, a Wayne County resident — will circulate petitions to force a primary. 

To qualify for the June 28 primary ballot, candidates must collect 1,250 valid signatures from GOP voters. 

The Republican primary will likely decide who represents the 24th district beginning in 2023. The GOP has a large enrollment advantage over Democrats in the new district. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

