U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is joining another central New York member of Congress on a House committee.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has been appointed to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. The committee oversees energy research and development and has jurisdiction over some federal agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Weather Service.

"This committee is vitally important for maintaining our technological edge over adversaries like China," said Tenney, who represents Cayuga County in Congress. "We simply cannot let our enemies out-compete and out-innovate us."

Three New Yorkers, including Tenney, are on the committee. U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, whose district includes all or parts of four central New York counties, joined the panel after being sworn into office in January. U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman is among the Democratic members of the committee.

Tenney and Williams received the same subcommittee assignment. Williams chairs the energy subcommittee and Tenney has been added as one of the GOP members.

"New York's three remaining nuclear power plants are in New York's 24th Congressional District," Tenney said. "Safe and reliable nuclear power continues to hold great promise for our nation. As a member of the energy subcommittee, I will continue to oppose the Biden administration's dangerous Green New Deal policies and support targeted investments in energy technologies like nuclear that are clean, affordable and reliable."

The committee assignment is the second for Tenney, who was appointed to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in January.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, welcomed Tenney to the committee.

"(Tenney) understands how scientific innovation drives a strong economy and she's been a strong voice for an all-of-the-above approach to developing clean, affordable and reliable American energy," Lucas, R-Oklahoma, said. "She will be a tremendous asset to our committee as we tackle the challenges facing us and work to keep America at the cutting edge of scientific, technological and economic development."

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee held its first meeting on Feb. 8 to adopt rules for the 118th Congress. No hearings have been announced.