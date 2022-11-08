Rep. Claudia Tenney elected to represent Cayuga County in Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney cruised to reelection on Tuesday and will represent Cayuga County in Congress for the next two years.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, defeated Democratic challenger Steven Holden in the 24th Congressional District race. As of 10:45 p.m., Tenney had a 29-point lead, 63% to 34%, over Holden.

"I sincerely thank the voters of New York's 24th Congressional District who have put their faith and trust in me," Tenney said in a statement. "I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th district."

The outcome was expected. Republicans outnumber Democrats by a wide margin in the 24th district, which is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties stretching from western New York to the North Country. Former President Donald Trump won the district with 59% of the vote in 2020.

The candidates had less than six months to campaign in the new district, which includes all of Cayuga County. After Republicans successfully challenged congressional district maps drawn by the state Legislature, a court-appointed special master was given the task. The final maps were released in May.

Once the new maps were set, Tenney, who lived in the Utica area and represented parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier, decided to run for reelection in the 24th district. Holden, D-Camillus, was part of a crowded Democratic field in a Syracuse-area congressional district. He exited that race to run in the 24th district.

Holden, an Oklahoma native and U.S. Army veteran, had a clear path to the Democratic nomination. But Tenney faced challengers in the Republican primary. She bested Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney and businessman, and former Broome County Legislator George Phillips to win the GOP nod.

Tenney's primary victory set up a general election campaign that was never in doubt. Holden touted his rural roots and a message of wanting 24th district residents to "make it in America." He prioritized a few issues, including abortion rights and preserving democracy — he criticized Tenney for supporting Trump.

But Holden's campaign did not have the financial resources to compete in a sprawling district. Tenney raised $323,909 between early August and mid-October, while Holden received $116,410 in contributions since launching his congressional bid in June 2021. The race did not attract outside money and the candidates did not release TV ads in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Tenney, whose experience includes working as an attorney, owning a small business and representing the Utica area in the state Assembly, has been elected to her third term in Congress. Her platform — she called it "Commitment to NY-24," a nod to House Republicans' "Commitment to America" — includes making the Trump tax cuts permanent, defending Second Amendment rights and bolstering border security.