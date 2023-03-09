U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has spent her first couple of months representing the 24th Congressional District becoming more familiar with her new territory and diving into her committee work.

In an interview with The Citizen, Tenney discussed her travels across the 24th district, the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, extending the so-called Trump tax cuts and the ongoing debt ceiling fight.

Getting to know the district

The 24th Congressional District is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties, including Cayuga County. It extends from eastern Niagara County in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country.

In her first two-plus months as the district's representative, Tenney has spent a lot of time on the road. She has toured businesses in different parts of the district, including Tessy Plastics in Auburn.

"I like to go to the places," she said. "I feel like I got to meet the people ... I love exploring (the district)."

Tenney revealed that she plans to do a farm tour and is visiting the nuclear power plants in the district.

Trump tax cuts

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Tenney will play a role in writing tax policy.

One item that will be on the agenda while House Republicans hold the majority: Extending or making permanent the Trump tax cuts that were passed in 2017.

Tenney told The Citizen that there are conversations about how to proceed on addressing some aspects of the law that are due to expire within the next few years. She is hoping to work with U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo-area Democrat who serves on Ways and Means, to advance legislation that would extend certain provisions related to businesses, such as the 20% pass-through deduction.

She also wants to extend the personal income tax cuts that are part of the law. While she is still gathering information about the benefits of the tax cuts for her new district, she said 95% of people living in her previous district paid lower income taxes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

"The personal tax cuts are going to be really important to keep in place," she said.

Ukraine

One year has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Tenney praised Ukrainians for standing up to Vladimir Putin and the Russians, while also criticizing the Biden administration for not projecting strength and not being proactive before and during the early days of the war.

But she disagrees with those in her party who say Biden should not have visited Ukraine. Biden made a surprise stop in Ukraine in February to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Some of that criticism is due to Biden not visiting East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment. Tenney thinks he should have made both trips.

She also worries about involvement from outside actors, such as China and Iran, in the war.

"Our worst enemies are out there potentially behind Putin and we're concerned about that," she said.

Debt ceiling

The debate over raising the debt ceiling rages on with no end in sight.

The Treasury Department is using emergency measures after the debt limit was reached, but Congress will need to raise the debt ceiling to avoid default. House Republicans argue that there should be spending cuts as part of any agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

Tenney told The Citizen that the question for Republicans is whether they can "get some concessions to reduce spending" over a five-year or 10-year period. She also said discussions about spending cuts during the debt ceiling debate is not new.

"This happens all the time with the debt ceiling and I think we need to do this because inflation has been caused a lot by spending," she said, adding that inflation is "a tax on every American."

She is open to examining defense spending and determining how to be "more efficient in the Department of Defense." She also panned subsidies for green energy and called for natural gas drilling in the Marcellus and Utica shales. Boosting natural gas production, she says, could provide energy independence.

Tenney thinks Democrats should be working with Republicans on a plan to cut spending as part of the debt ceiling talks.

"I think that taking this moment to reduce spending and increase efficiencies using the debt ceiling negotiation is something that everyone should be doing," she said.