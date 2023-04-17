As an incumbent in a safe Republican seat, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney used her large fundraising haul to help other House GOP candidates.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, raised more than $487,000 in the first quarter, which ran from Jan. 1 through March 31. Her campaign received $252,776 in donations, while her joint fundraising committee, the Claudia Tenney for Congress Victory Fund, collected $234,800.

From the victory fund, Tenney transferred $179,910 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm.

Tenney's campaign received more money from individual donors ($154,776) than PACs or other political committees ($98,000). She received $10,000 from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's PAC and $7,000 from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise — $2,000 from his campaign committee and $5,000 from his Eye of the Tiger PAC.

Constellation Brands, which has its headquarters in the 24th Congressional District, donated $5,000 through its PAC. Koch Industries PAC, a major GOP donor, gave $3,500.

Tenney's campaign spent $129,483 and has $207,084 cash on hand.

The victory fund received most of its money from one source. Douglas Kimmelman, founder and senior partner of Energy Capital Partners, an infrastructure investment company, contributed $200,000. Joint fundraising committees are not subject to the same limits as federal candidates.

Tenney's victory fund spent $222,569, most of which was transferred to the NRCC. The committee also moved more than $23,000 to Tenney's congressional campaign and $9,549 to her Tenacious PAC.

Tenney is expected to run for reelection in 2024. She represents the 24th Congressional District, which includes all or parts of 12 counties in upstate New York. Cayuga County is in the 24th district.

So far, no opponents have emerged to challenge Tenney next year. She defeated two primary challengers, Mario Fratto and George Phillips, for the Republican nomination before beating Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election.

"I am grateful for the grassroots support we have received from every county in our district — our growing campaign war chest ahead of the 2024 election cycle is evidence of our surging support across New York," Tenney said in a statement.