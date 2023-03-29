U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney will hold a series of listening sessions in the 24th Congressional District to collect feedback as Congress works to pass a new farm bill.

The listening tour will consist of three regional forums in western New York, central New York and the North Country and the Finger Lakes. The western New York listening session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Genesee County Legislative Chamber in Batavia. The roundtable for central New York and the North Country will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Oswego County Legislative Chamber in Oswego. The Finger Lakes listening session is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Phelps Community Center in Phelps.

The farm bill was last passed in 2018 and is due to expire this year. The farm bill sets federal agricultural policy, usually for a five-year period.

According to her office, Tenney, R-Canandaigua, wants to hear from farmers and other producers about their priorities. She will relay those to the House Agriculture Committee.

The 24th Congressional District is one of the top agricultural districts in the Northeast. The district includes all of Cayuga County, which is second among all New York counties in total market value of agricultural products sold.