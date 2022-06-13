Rep. Claudia Tenney votes against House gun reform bills, says Democrats 'missed the mark'

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney agrees there should be a response following recent mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. But she does not believe the House Democrats' approach was the right one.

The House of Representatives passed two bills last week to address gun violence. One measure, the Protecting Our Kids Act, contains seven provisions, including raising the legal age to buy a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21, cracking down on gun trafficking, and more regulation of bump stocks.

Tenney, R-New Hartford, voted against the bill. She also opposed a bill that the House passed to establish federal extreme risk protection orders — so-called "red flag" laws that would set up a procedure for removing guns from an individual if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

In her statement, Tenney said House Democrats "missed the mark" with the gun reform proposals, which she added are "knee-jerk reactions that undermine due process and infringe on our Second Amendment."

"They failed to acknowledge the root causes of these tragedies," she continued. "From the breakdown in our society and the fraying of the very social networks that once bound us together to criminal justice reforms that have demonized police while celebrating criminals, our country needs a serious course correction."

Tenney supports other proposals to address gun violence and mass shootings. She advocated for improvements to the background check system, such as the 21st Century NICS Act that has been introduced by U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a South Carolina Republican. The bill has bipartisan support — 41 Republicans and seven Democrats are listed as cosponsors.

The bill would close what's been dubbed the "Charleston Loophole." Federal law allows a gun to be sold after three days, regardless of whether a background check has been completed. After the mass shooting at Emanuel A.M.E. Zion Church in Charleston, it was discovered that the shooter could not legally own firearms, but was allowed to buy a gun because the background check wasn't conducted in the three-day period.

Tenney also believes there should be more funding for mental health care and has cosponsored the REACHING Improved Mental Health Outcomes for Patients Act, a bipartisan bill that aims to improve access to mental health resources. And she supports increased school safety through teacher training and facility security.

"These shootings are a tragic symptom of a far more systemic deterioration of our society and institutions," she said. "Infringing further on the constitutional rights and due process of law-abiding Americans is not the answer, and it will not solve the problem."

Tenney is running for reelection in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.