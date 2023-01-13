Rep. Claudia Tenney wants audit of federal COVID-19 spending

After more than $4 trillion was spent to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney wants more details about how that money was used.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has reintroduced legislation that would require the Government Accountability Office to conduct an audit of the COVID-19 relief funds that were distributed since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The audit would focus on funding included in six bills approved by Congress and signed by two presidents — the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, Families First Coronavirus Response Act, CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, portions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Tenney, who was named to the House Ways and Means Committee this week, said much of the COVID-19 relief funding was spent without oversight. She cited an audit from New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli that found more than $11 billion in unemployment insurance payments were lost to fraud during the first year of the pandemic.

NBC News reported last year that up to $80 billion may have been stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to help businesses after COVID-19 emerged. In December, two men were convicted of stealing $1.7 million in PPP funds by submitting fraudulent applications.

"Taxpayers deserve to know where their money went and how it was spent," Tenney said. "Now that we are in the majority, House Republicans are leading the charge to make government more accountable and transparent, and that starts with how Americans' tax dollars were spent. The financial fraud following the COVID-19 pandemic was unprecedented and we must ensure we never give out a blank check and make these same mistakes again."

Tenney partnered with U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Darrell Issa, Jake LaTurner and Chris Smith to reintroduce the bill, named the Transparency in COVID-19 Expenditures Act. The bill was first introduced in 2021, but it did not advance in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Republicans now hold the majority of House seats.