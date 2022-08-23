Rep. Claudia Tenney wins GOP primary in upstate NY race for Congress

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is on track to win the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County.

As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Tenney had a 2,839-vote lead over Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney and businessman. George Phillips, a former Broome County legislator, received 1,474 votes. Those totals had Tenney with roughly 52% of the vote, followed by Fratto at 40%.

Tenney, who is also running on the Conservative line, will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election. Holden is an Army veteran who lives in Camillus.

Tenney, who has served two nonconsecutive terms representing the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier in Congress, chose to run in the new 24th district after the maps were redrawn by a court-appointed special master. The district stretches from western New York through the Finger Lakes region to the North Country. All or parts of 12 counties are in the newly drawn district.

Fratto repeatedly called Tenney a "carpetbagger" during the campaign. She moved into the district — she now lives in Canandaigua and voted there on Tuesday.

Fratto also sought to run to Tenney's right in an attempt to win over primary voters and former President Donald Trump's supporters. But Tenney, whose conservative credentials have been well documented, had a key endorser in her corner: Trump, who headlined a tele-rally for her on Monday.

Tenney's lead in the vote count was significantly smaller than the campaign finance battle, where she had a substantial financial advantage. In the weeks leading up to the primary, she outspent Fratto by a 40-to-1 margin. She paid for at least three TV ads that aired in the 24th district. Fratto, who largely self-funded his campaign, used social media and yard signs to get his name out.

Following her primary win, Tenney is the favorite to win the NY-24 seat. It's a district that Trump won with 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans also have a significant voter enrollment advantage over Democrats.