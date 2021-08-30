 Skip to main content
Rep. Elise Stefanik gives birth to baby boy
Sam

Samuel "Sam" Albritton Manda was born at Saratoga Hospital on Friday. Sam is the son of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda. 

 Provided

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and her husband, Matthew Manda, welcomed their first child on Friday. 

Stefanik gave birth to Samuel "Sam" Albritton Manda at 8:21 a.m. Sam weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 22 inches long. 

The baby was born at Saratoga Hospital. 

"Sam impressed all the doctors, nurses and staff with his head of dark hair, chubby cheeks and charm!" Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Manda said in a statement. "We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, midwives, nurses, and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent care of both mom and baby Sam. Thank you to our family, friends and the entire community for the outpouring of love and support during this special time for our growing little family." 

Stefanik and Manda announced in June that they were expecting their first child. The couple married in 2018. 

With Sam's arrival, Stefanik is the 11th woman to give birth while serving in Congress. She joins two New Yorkers — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and former U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari — who gave birth while in office. 

It has been a busy year for Stefanik. In May, she was elected House Republican Conference chair. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

