Rep. Elise Stefanik will achieve rare feat: Giving birth while in Congress

In 232 years, only 10 women have given birth while serving in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will be the 11th later this year.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and her husband, Matthew Manda, announced on Saturday that they are expecting their first child.

The couple wrote in a tweet posted on Stefanik's personal account that they "cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy." The baby is due in the fall.

Stefanik and Manda have been married since August 2018.

When Stefanik delivers her baby later this year, she will join a small group of women who have given birth while in office. The first was former U.S. Rep. Yvonne Brathwaite Burke in 1973. The second, Enid Greene Waldholtz, followed 22 years later.

Two New Yorkers have welcomed children while in Congress. Former U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari gave birth to a daughter in 1996. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand delivered her second son in 2008 while serving in the House of Representatives.