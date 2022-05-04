Rep. John Katko 'a model of bipartisanship' in Congress, Lugar Center says

As U.S. Rep. John Katko wraps up his fourth and final term, he has once again been recognized as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Katko, R-Camillus, had the third-highest score in the Bipartisan Index created by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy. The index is calculated by examining how often a member of Congress secures cosponsors from the other party to support their bills and the frequency with which they cosponsor bills that are authored by the opposite side.

In 2021, Katko's Bipartisan Index score was 2.42171 — only Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (4.00118) and Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (2.74575) had higher scores.

Katko has been a standout in the annual Lugar Center rankings. In 2020 and 2021, he was rated as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress.

According to Dan Diller, policy director of the Lugar Center, Katko has the highest cumulative Bipartisan Index score of any House member who served in the last four Congresses.

Diller called Katko, who is not seeking reelection this year, "a model of bipartisanship."

"His constituents and the nation as a whole will miss his devotion to smart policymaking and his determination to rise above the partisan warfare that afflicts American politics," Diller said.

Since first being elected to Congress in 2014, Katko pledged to take a bipartisan approach. It was part of his goal to have a better legislative record than his predecessors, but it also had political benefits. He was a Republican representing a district with a Democratic enrollment advantage.

When he campaigned for reelection, he often highlighted his legislative record and willingness to work with both parties. The recognition he received, such as the Lugar Center's rankings, would be mentioned in campaign speeches or television commercials.

Katko's standard operating procedure for introducing legislation helped him in the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index. Whenever he introduced a new bill, he would get at least one Democratic cosponsor. He also cosponsored bills introduced by Democrats to address a range of issues, from a proposed constitutional amendment that would overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision to legislation that would improve mental health services for children.

"My work across party lines has been deliberate and a point of pride throughout my career," Katko said. "Since coming to Congress, I have aimed to make Congress work again and deliver meaningful results for central New York. I've successfully worked in a bipartisan manner to advance legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, secure our homeland, expand access to mental health care and modernize our nation's crumbling infrastructure."

Katko has received other awards recognizing his bipartisanship over the years. He is a two-time winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship and in 2019, he was one of six recipients of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Legislative Action Award.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

