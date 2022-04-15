Rep. John Katko accepting entries for his last Congressional Art Competition

For the final time, U.S. Rep. John Katko is inviting high school students in central New York to enter his annual Congressional Art Competition.

The contest is open to students in the existing 24th Congressional District, which is comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. The deadline for entries is May 2.

Artwork submitted for consideration can be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick and it must not weigh more than 15 pounds. It must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design and execution.

According to the contest's guidelines, accepted forms of artwork include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

To enter the contest, students must complete a competition release form that can be found on Katko's House website, katko.house.gov. More information about the competition is also available on his website.

The artwork and the competition release form must be submitted to one of Katko's district offices by the May 2 deadline.

A panel of central New York judges will select the winning artwork. The winner will have their piece displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

"This is an amazing opportunity for visitors from across the country and world to see firsthand the impressive artistic talent we have in central New York," Katko said.

Cayuga County students are among the past winners of Katko's annual art contest. Last year's winner was Angelia Scholz, a student at Union Springs High School.

This will be the last time Katko hosts the Congressional Art Competition. He announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

