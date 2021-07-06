Rep. John Katko aims to boost pandemic research at SUNY Upstate, medical centers

U.S. Rep. John Katko has introduced legislation to provide federal support to medical centers, including SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, that conduct pandemic research.

The bill would allow the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to award federal grants to facilities that have expertise in COVID-19 research. Katko, R-Camillus, noted that would include SUNY Upstate Medical University and the University of Rochester.

According to Katko's office, the measure aims to "facilitate and expedite research to better understand COVID-19 variants, improve COVID-19 patient care and survivor recovery, expand mental health resources for health care workers, address health care disparities, advance vaccine research and bolster future pandemic preparedness."

Katko and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez introduced the bill in the House, while it's being carried in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Kirsten Gillibrand.

In a statement, Katko highlighted the role SUNY Upstate, the University of Rochester and other academic medical centers have played in the development of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.