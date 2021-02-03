Rep. John Katko asks feds to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CNY

With demand high for the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking three federal agencies to accelerate the distribution in central New York.
Katko, R-Camillus, spoke to senior officials representing the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday. The conversation followed a roundtable with central New York hospital administrators, who told the congressman that they face challenges in obtaining and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government is in the midst of increasing its distribution to states, which then send the vaccinations to central New York and other regions. According to the state's vaccine tracker, CNY has received 108,865 total doses and administered 105,776. The region has administered 97% of its total doses received, the highest rate in the state.
But there has been more demand than CNY counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga, can meet with its limited allotment. While there are some participating pharmacies where the vaccine is available, those appointments are gone in minutes. Health departments receive doses, but it's a limited supply. In Cayuga County, the health department had to shift to "closed clinics," meaning they aren't publicly announced, because of the limited number of doses.
Another complaint Katko heard from hospital administrators is they receive limited notice — one or two days — for vaccine shipments. This, he says, affects their ability to efficiently distribute the inoculations and they may be forced to either schedule appointmnts on short notice to prevent the vaccine doses from spoiling or to cancel appointments.
"In an effort to accelerate our local vaccine rollout, I urged the officials to take steps to address supply and distribution issues and ensure central New Yorkers are able to get vaccinations in a timely and effective manner," Katko said.
There are two vaccines, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer, that have been approved by federal regulators. The vaccines were first available in mid-December.
The rollout has been disjointed. It was left up to states to determine who would receive priority for the vaccine. New York has two priority groups, named 1A and 1B, that includes health care workers, various essential workers and residents age 65 and older. In Florida, the state has prioritized the vaccination of older residents.
To help speed up the distribution of the vaccine, the federal government announced on Tuesday that more doses would be provided to pharmacies.
According to the CDC, there have been more than 52.6 million doses distributed in the U.S. As of Tuesday, over 32.7 million doses have been administered.
