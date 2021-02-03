Rep. John Katko asks feds to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CNY

With demand high for the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking three federal agencies to accelerate the distribution in central New York.

Katko, R-Camillus, spoke to senior officials representing the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday. The conversation followed a roundtable with central New York hospital administrators, who told the congressman that they face challenges in obtaining and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government is in the midst of increasing its distribution to states, which then send the vaccinations to central New York and other regions. According to the state's vaccine tracker, CNY has received 108,865 total doses and administered 105,776. The region has administered 97% of its total doses received, the highest rate in the state.

But there has been more demand than CNY counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga, can meet with its limited allotment. While there are some participating pharmacies where the vaccine is available, those appointments are gone in minutes. Health departments receive doses, but it's a limited supply. In Cayuga County, the health department had to shift to "closed clinics," meaning they aren't publicly announced, because of the limited number of doses.