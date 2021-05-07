Rep. John Katko asks TikTok to crack down on drug cartels

With Mexican drug cartels using TikTok to recruit smugglers and threaten Border Patrol agents, U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes the social media platform will intervene.
Katko, R-Camillus, and 29 House Republicans sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shouzi Chew urging him to take action against the cartels using the popular video-sharing service to recruit people, including teenagers in the U.S., for smuggling operations and other crimes.
"The Department of Homeland Security faces mounting challenges associated with stemming the flow of irregular migration into the country, and the recruitment and advertisement of smuggling activity on these platforms is exacerbating an increasingly untenable situation for frontline law enforcement personnel, as well as the vulnerable migrant populations being exploited, during a pandemic," Katko and his colleagues wrote.
In the letter to Chew, the members of Congress also expressed concern about a video posted on the platform that was flagged by law enforcement. The video, which the members reviewed, shows an armed member of a drug cartel threatening Border Patrol agents.
The members told Chew that cartel members are "openly glorifying and normalizing illegal behavior and violence to recruit new members, most recently American teenagers." They added that the conduct is in violation of TikTok's terms of service.
TikTok isn't the only social media platform that has been criticized for allowing cartels to advertise and recruit smugglers. Border Patrol agents have told members of Congress that cartels have used Facebook to recruit for smuggling operations across the border.
Katko, who is the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, and his colleagues asked TikTok for information about efforts to crack down on illicit activity by cartels and other transnational criminal organizations and content that threatens law enforcement officers.
They also cited a news article that details how TikTok controls the content on its platform. According to the story, TikTok can determine which videos go viral and what appears in personalized recommendations.
"The level of data manipulation, curation and apparent corporate support for major users discussed in the article is startling," the members wrote. "TikTok should be able to eradicate the cartel activities outlined above from the platform."
