Rep. John Katko at CNY roundtable: Cybersecurity one of the most serious threats

ONONDAGA — Less than a week after a massive ransomware attack that may have affected more than 1,000 businesses, U.S. Rep. John Katko held a meeting with cybersecurity officials and central New York leaders to discuss ways to prevent future attacks and respond to the existing threat.
The roundtable discussion at Onondaga Community College on Wednesday featured Katko, the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, and Nitin Natarajan, the deputy director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Other CISA representatives attended the meeting.
The meeting occurred in the aftermath of the Kaseya ransomware attack. Kaseya is a software company that provides services to numerous businesses. Those companies are now dealing with the breach.
Ransomware, Katko said, is a problem that's multiplying. He mentioned other recent ransomware attacks and how hackers demanded seven-figure sums from the affected parties. That's also the case with the Kaseya attack. The New York Times reported that hackers say they will help companies recover data if they are paid $70 million in bitcoin.
"This is serious stuff and this is not going to go away," said Katko, who added that cyberattacks are one of the most serious threats the United States has faced in a long time.
To address the threats, Katko and cybersecurity leaders emphasized the need for public-private partnerships. CISA offers resources and tools to governments and businesses free of charge. With CISA's assistance, businesses and local governments can improve their cyber practices and respond to hacks.
The collaboration between the private and public sectors is important, according to Natarajan. He said that the combined efforts can help increase resiliency against cyber threats.
"We want to have reasonable response capabilities," Natarajan said. "But, ideally, we want to prevent these from even occurring."
Katko has been a proponent of increased funding for CISA, which is within the Department of Homeland Security. He wants to make it a $5 billion agency, even though budget proposals have fallen short of that target.
He, along with Natarajan, also highlighted the jobs that are available in cybersecurity fields. While there is a cybersecurity workforce shortage, there are efforts to encourage more people to pursue careers. More colleges are offering cybersecurity programs and there are even cybersecurity programs available at community colleges.
With more collaboration and educational opportunities, Katko hopes his goal can be achieved.
"To get to the point where we are not just talking about what happened with an attack, we are talking about how our systems are hardened that we're thwarting attacks," he said. "We do every day, and we need to do a better job of that."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.