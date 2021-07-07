Rep. John Katko at CNY roundtable: Cybersecurity one of the most serious threats

The collaboration between the private and public sectors is important, according to Natarajan. He said that the combined efforts can help increase resiliency against cyber threats.

"We want to have reasonable response capabilities," Natarajan said. "But, ideally, we want to prevent these from even occurring."

Katko has been a proponent of increased funding for CISA, which is within the Department of Homeland Security. He wants to make it a $5 billion agency, even though budget proposals have fallen short of that target.

He, along with Natarajan, also highlighted the jobs that are available in cybersecurity fields. While there is a cybersecurity workforce shortage, there are efforts to encourage more people to pursue careers. More colleges are offering cybersecurity programs and there are even cybersecurity programs available at community colleges.

With more collaboration and educational opportunities, Katko hopes his goal can be achieved.

"To get to the point where we are not just talking about what happened with an attack, we are talking about how our systems are hardened that we're thwarting attacks," he said. "We do every day, and we need to do a better job of that."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.