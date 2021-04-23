Rep. John Katko attends bipartisan summit, eyes 'compromise infrastructure package'

"Recognizing the importance of infrastructure investment in central New York, this issue has been among my top priorities since coming to Congress and why I sought to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee," said Katko, who has served on the committee since 2015 — his first year in Congress.

He continued, "Our community has long faced a slew of infrastructure challenges including outdated water infrastructure, limited broadband access, and the need for a reliable stream of funding for highway projects like the I-81 rebuild. I'm glad this issue is getting the bipartisan attention it so badly deserves in Congress."

A national infrastructure plan is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities. He unveiled his own $2 trillion proposal, named the American Jobs Plan, which includes more than $600 billion for transportation infrastructure.

Biden held a bipartisan meeting in March with members of Congress, including Katko, to discuss infrastructure. At that meeting, Katko shared the Problem Solvers Caucus's infrastructure report.