Rep. John Katko attends bipartisan summit, eyes 'compromise infrastructure package'

A meeting of Democratic and Republican governors, U.S. senators and members of Congress gave U.S. Rep. John Katko an opportunity to present an updated infrastructure plan that was developed by the Problem Solvers Caucus.
Katko, R-Camillus, was among the attendees at a bipartisan infrastructure summit Friday in Annapolis, Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who co-chairs the bipartisan group No Labels, held the meeting to discuss proposals for a national infrastructure plan.
It was at the summit that Katko, who co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus's infrastructure working group, distributed an updated version of a plan that was first released in 2018. The infrastructure report details possible solutions for various infrastructure-related issues.
The updated report is largely identical to the plan unveiled three years ago. Its main sections include surface transportation, ports and inland waterways, water and wastewater infrastructure, energy, broadband and communication networks, and aviation.
"Recognizing the importance of infrastructure investment in central New York, this issue has been among my top priorities since coming to Congress and why I sought to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee," said Katko, who has served on the committee since 2015 — his first year in Congress.
He continued, "Our community has long faced a slew of infrastructure challenges including outdated water infrastructure, limited broadband access, and the need for a reliable stream of funding for highway projects like the I-81 rebuild. I'm glad this issue is getting the bipartisan attention it so badly deserves in Congress."
A national infrastructure plan is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities. He unveiled his own $2 trillion proposal, named the American Jobs Plan, which includes more than $600 billion for transportation infrastructure.
Biden held a bipartisan meeting in March with members of Congress, including Katko, to discuss infrastructure. At that meeting, Katko shared the Problem Solvers Caucus's infrastructure report.
The summit organized by Hogan is the latest infrastructure-focused meeting. According to Katko's office, the leaders who participated in the summit included Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats. Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins and John Cornyn, along with Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, also attended the meeting.
The leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus, U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer, were also there.
"Localities nationwide need long-term infrastructure investments s that they can plan for the future," Katko said. "I urged the lawmakers to continue working in a bipartisan manner and to look to the Problem Solvers report as a blueprint for producing a compromise infrastructure package that meets the needs of central New York and communities across the nation."
