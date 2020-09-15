Rep. John Katko, bipartisan group in Congress roll out $1.5 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House stalled, a coalition of rank-and-file members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, worked to develop their own COVID-19 relief proposal — a $1.5 trillion plan — that was released on Tuesday.

The Problem Solvers Caucus wants more than $500 billion for state and local governments, another round of direct $1,200 payments to millions of Americans and $500 for each dependent, $290 billion for small businesses and $100 billion more for health care and COVID-19 testing.

The plan also includes a compromise to provide enhanced unemployment benefits to those who are out of work. There would be an additional benefit of $450 week for eight weeks, then replace lost wages of up to $600 for a five-week period. The unemployment assistance would begin in mid-October and run through January.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a New York Republican who co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus, said the plan is the product of the group's efforts over the last six to eight weeks to develop a framework for a COVID-19 relief bill. He acknowledged that it's not the caucus' role to negotiate a final agreement.

"But what we wanted to demonstrate is that it can be done," he said at a press conference outside of the Capitol on Tuesday.