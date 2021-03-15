Rep. John Katko blasts Biden's immigration policies during border visit

Katko and the delegation visited facilities and the border near El Paso, where the Syracuse-area congressman once lived and worked as a federal prosecutor. While working along the border, he prosecuted drug cartel cases.

In his view, the situation at the border is worsening by the day and he thinks that cartels will exploit the weaknesses at the border to funnel more drugs into the country.

There are also concerns about individuals on terror watch lists entering the country through the southern border. Katko said they were told people from Iran and Yemen were stopped at the border attempting to enter the U.S.

The delegation visited a $48 million detention center that was built last year. There are tens of thousands of dollars being spent to feed and clothe migrants. The facility is already over capacity, he said.

"All of this money is being taken away from things we're doing here in the country that could benefit our citizens," Katko said at a press conference.