Rep. John Katko blasts Biden's immigration policies during border visit

Based on what U.S. Rep. John Katko saw near El Paso, Texas, on Monday, it confirmed his worst fears — that there is "disorder at the border."
Katko, R-Camillus, on Monday joined other House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to assess the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. The trip was announced last week.
House Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Katko, who is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, previously panned Biden's executive orders that rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration actions.
But the visit was more than a protest of the president's immigration stance. The congressional delegation observed what's unfolding at the border as agents deal with an influx of migrants seeking asylum and unaccompanied children attempting to cross the border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported in February that the agency encountered more than 100,000 people attempting to cross the southern border, a 28% increase in one month and 173% higher than the number of encounters in February 2020.
"It is more than a crisis," McCarthy said. "This is a human heartbreak."
Katko and the delegation visited facilities and the border near El Paso, where the Syracuse-area congressman once lived and worked as a federal prosecutor. While working along the border, he prosecuted drug cartel cases.
In his view, the situation at the border is worsening by the day and he thinks that cartels will exploit the weaknesses at the border to funnel more drugs into the country.
There are also concerns about individuals on terror watch lists entering the country through the southern border. Katko said they were told people from Iran and Yemen were stopped at the border attempting to enter the U.S.
The delegation visited a $48 million detention center that was built last year. There are tens of thousands of dollars being spent to feed and clothe migrants. The facility is already over capacity, he said.
"All of this money is being taken away from things we're doing here in the country that could benefit our citizens," Katko said at a press conference.
In an interview, Katko said he hopes Biden rethinks his immigration policies after the "bad choice" he made to roll back what was in place under the Trump administration. These include restarting "catch and release" policies and the termination of the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to stay in Mexico until their immigration court hearing.
"We all want legal immigration," Katko said. "We just don't want to have illegal immigration."
At a briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the Biden administration's handling of the situation at the southern border. She outlined various actions the administration is taking, including updated guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to expedite the process of moving children out of Customs and Border Protection facilities.
Two federal agencies — the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Refugee Resettlement — will be embedded with Customs and Border Protection to speed up placement of unaccompanied minors. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing assistance at the border to prevent overcrowding.
The Biden administration also rescinded a 2018 memorandum of understanding between the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services regarding sponsors of unaccompanied children, which are usually parents or family members.
"We recognize this as a problem. We're focused on addressing it," said Psaki, who added that the administration is "continuing to evaluate what additional steps can be taken to address the situation at the border."
