Rep. John Katko: Both parties to blame as $600 jobless benefit is set to expire

Katko acknowledged the concerns of some employers that workers are choosing to stay home and collect the additional $600 payments because it's more than they earn at their jobs. For some businesses, that's led to a workforce shortage.

There can be a fix for that problem, Katko said. A possible solution would be to have targeted monthly payments so that low-income workers or people who are unemployed with no job to return to can receive aid.

But he also criticized the delay in addressing the expiration of the $600 weekly jobless benefits. While Democrats offered a proposal, Republicans did not.

"The problem with this place is we routinely wait until the last to get anything done," Katko said. "That's just the way it happens around here. It's like a game of brinksmanship. Kicking the can down the road is not going to help this time. It's going to hurt a lot of good Americans who through no fault of their own are really in a bad position right now.

Congressional leaders have said that negotiations will continue over the weekend and into next week. The House of Representatives was scheduled to break for August recess, but that has been canceled because there's no agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

