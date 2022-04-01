Rep. John Katko breaks with GOP, votes for insulin cost cap

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined with Democrats to support legislation that would cap the monthly out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $35.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the bill, named the Affordable Insulin Now Act, by a 232-193 vote. Twelve Republicans, including Katko, joined 220 Democrats in voting for the measure. But 193 Republicans opposed the cap.

Katko did not comment on his vote. According to his office, the vote was consistent with his position that drug prices are too high.

Insulin, which diabetics use to maintain their blood-sugar levels, can range in price, with some cartons costing hundreds of dollars. The Health Care Costs Institute reported that the average price of a 40-day supply of insulin increased from $344 to $666 between 2012 to 2016.

"No American should have to choose between paying for life-saving insulin and other basic necessities like food and rent," said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat who authored the bill. "And yet, today, all across the country, patients are risking their own lives by rationing doses or skipping treatments entirely due to the skyrocketing costs of their medications."

The legislation sponsored by Craig would cap cost-sharing for insulin at $35 or 25% a health insurance plan's negotiated price, whichever is less. If the bill is approved by Congress and signed by the president, the cap would be instituted beginning in 2023.

The cap would also apply to copays under the Medicare prescription drug benefit. In 2023, the $35 cap would be in effect regardless of whether a beneficiary has reached their out-of-pocket spending threshold. Beginning in 2024, the $35 cap would cover beneficiaries who have not reached the out-of-pocket threshold.

The supporters of the bill includes the American Diabetes Association. Lisa Murdock, the organization's chief advocacy officer, said the cap on insulin copays "could be life-changing for the millions of Americans with diabetes who use insulin."

Health insurance companies opposed the bill because they claim it could raise premiums and won't actually lower the cost of insulin. Some Republicans voted against it because they fear it could lead to insulin shortages.

The fate of the legislation in Congress is unclear. There is movement in the Senate for a cap on insulin, but it may not have enough support to clear procedural hurdles.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.