Rep. John Katko breaks with most in GOP, votes to boost apprenticeships

U.S. Rep. John Katko voted on Friday for legislation that will increase federal investment in apprenticeship programs.

The House passed the National Apprenticeship Act, which is expected to create nearly 1 million new apprenticeship opportunities. It includes $400 million for apprenticeship programs in the 2022 fiscal year, with $100 million increases every year through the 2026 fiscal year. Over a five-year period, funding for state apprenticeship agencies will increase from $75 million in 2022 to $115 million in 2016.

According to a summary of the bill, the funding will support the creation of registered apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs. The legislation also encourages employers to recruit apprentices who face employment barriers, such as individuals with past criminal records and people with disabilities.

The measure contains other provisions related to regulations and standards for apprenticeships, including ensuring that there is equal opportunity for participation in the national programs. It also codifies into law the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship, which will aim to increase participation in apprenticeship programs and work with industries to expand apprenticeship opportunities.