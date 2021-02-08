Rep. John Katko breaks with most in GOP, votes to boost apprenticeships

U.S. Rep. John Katko voted on Friday for legislation that will increase federal investment in apprenticeship programs.
The House passed the National Apprenticeship Act, which is expected to create nearly 1 million new apprenticeship opportunities. It includes $400 million for apprenticeship programs in the 2022 fiscal year, with $100 million increases every year through the 2026 fiscal year. Over a five-year period, funding for state apprenticeship agencies will increase from $75 million in 2022 to $115 million in 2016.
According to a summary of the bill, the funding will support the creation of registered apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs. The legislation also encourages employers to recruit apprentices who face employment barriers, such as individuals with past criminal records and people with disabilities.
The measure contains other provisions related to regulations and standards for apprenticeships, including ensuring that there is equal opportunity for participation in the national programs. It also codifies into law the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship, which will aim to increase participation in apprenticeship programs and work with industries to expand apprenticeship opportunities.
Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 10 Republicans who cosponsored the legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat. The House passed the bill by a 247-173 vote.
There were 219 Democrats and 28 Republicans who voted for the legislation. Katko was among the 28 GOP members who supported the bill.
"By providing historic federal investment in the Registered Apprenticeship Program, this bill will add nearly 1 million new apprenticeship, pre-apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship opportunities across a wide range of industries," Katko said. "Locally, these opportunities have helped thousands of young and adult learners gain valuable experience to prepare for highly skilled, good paying jobs.
"I've been proud to support these programs in central New York and in Congress and firmly believe we must continue investing in America's workforce to strengthen our country and ensure everyone has the ability to prosper in today's dynamic economy."
The House passed the legislation in the last Congress, but it didn't receive a vote in the Senate. A similar measure hasn't been introduced in the Senate.
The bill has been endorsed by various interest groups, including the Manufacturing Institute, several building and construction trades unions and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
