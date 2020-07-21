Rep. John Katko breaks with Trump, opposes payroll tax cut in next COVID-19 relief bill

There are other parts of a COVID-19 relief bill that Katko supports, including another round of stimulus payments for millions of Americans. There appears to be bipartisan agreement on the need for more payments, but it's unclear who will be eligible. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that the payments should be limited to people earning no more than $40,000 a year.

When Trump and Congress last agreed to distribute economic impact payments, Americans earning no more than $75,000 received $1,200 and couples earning up to $150,000 received $2,400.

"I think another round would be very helpful," Katko said. "Obviously it's very expensive to do so, but at the same time, when people are struggling, we got to try and help them as best we can through this crisis."

Katko also supports direct aid for state and local governments, especially smaller municipalities that were largely shut out of the last major COVID-19 relief bill.

The language in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act allowed direct aid to be provided to municipalities with at least 500,000 people. That provision affected Onondaga and Syracuse, Katko explained, because the county has under 500,000 people. Meanwhile, Monroe County received nearly $130 million in federal funding because it met the population requirement.

"I'm very, very supportive of giving the money directly to the smaller communities," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.