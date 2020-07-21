Rep. John Katko breaks with Trump, opposes payroll tax cut in next COVID-19 relief bill

President Donald Trump wants a Medicare and Social Security payroll tax cut in the next COVID-19 relief bill, but U.S. Rep. John Katko told seniors during a telephone town hall Tuesday that he opposes the idea.
Employees and employers each pay a 6.2% Social Security payroll tax and 1.45% for Medicare. Trump hasn't specified what the reduction would be, but he's insisting that the cuts should be included in the latest COVID-19 relief package or he may veto the measure.
Katko, R-Camillus, worries about the effects of a payroll tax cut, specifically that it would provide less money for Medicare and Social Security.
"I do not agree with the president on this one," he said. "I'm very concerned about the long-term viability of Social Security and Medicare."
An earlier COVID-19 relief allowed employers to defer payroll taxes. But it wasn't the payroll tax cut Trump sought to include in the $2.2 trillion plan.
Now, as negotiations begin for a fifth COVID-19 relief bill, Trump is demanding that a payroll tax cut should be part of the legislation. But Katko thinks there's a better alternative: An expansion of the employee retention tax credit that would help employers keep workers on the payroll.
The Katko-backed proposal has been endorsed by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. It was introduced by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, and has 22 cosponsors — 14 Democrats and eight Republicans.
There are other parts of a COVID-19 relief bill that Katko supports, including another round of stimulus payments for millions of Americans. There appears to be bipartisan agreement on the need for more payments, but it's unclear who will be eligible. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that the payments should be limited to people earning no more than $40,000 a year.
When Trump and Congress last agreed to distribute economic impact payments, Americans earning no more than $75,000 received $1,200 and couples earning up to $150,000 received $2,400.
"I think another round would be very helpful," Katko said. "Obviously it's very expensive to do so, but at the same time, when people are struggling, we got to try and help them as best we can through this crisis."
Katko also supports direct aid for state and local governments, especially smaller municipalities that were largely shut out of the last major COVID-19 relief bill.
The language in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act allowed direct aid to be provided to municipalities with at least 500,000 people. That provision affected Onondaga and Syracuse, Katko explained, because the county has under 500,000 people. Meanwhile, Monroe County received nearly $130 million in federal funding because it met the population requirement.
"I'm very, very supportive of giving the money directly to the smaller communities," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.