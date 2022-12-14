Rep. John Katko calls for bipartisanship in farewell address on House floor

In his final House floor speech, U.S. Rep. John Katko urged his colleagues to work across party lines to tackle the most pressing problems facing the country.

Katko, R-Camillus, joined other departing members of Congress in delivering farewell addresses Wednesday morning. He spent a portion of his allotted five minutes thanking family members, especially his wife, Robin, and highlighting his legislative successes, namely the bipartisan infrastructure law that he helped pass in 2021 and legislation to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing — a bill that played a key role in Micron choosing central New York for a chip fab facility.

The main theme, though, was bipartisanship. During his four terms in Congress, Katko has been rated as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers for his willingness to partner with Democrats on legislation. Whenever he introduced a bill, he aimed to have at least one Democratic cosponsor.

Katko believes those efforts were successful. He said nearly 100 bills he introduced passed the House, either as standalone measures or in larger legislative packages. Several of those bills were signed into law by Democratic and Republican presidents.

"I am proud of the work we have done over the past eight years... to solve serious problems and unite people across this great land," Katko said in his remarks. He mentioned his work with the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group, and leadership of the Republican Governance Group, which he said became "a very powerful and moderate voice in the Republican Party."

His parting message was for his House colleagues to find opportunities to work across party lines. As he often has throughout his time in Congress, he used former President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O'Neill as an example of a bipartisan partnership that worked.

O'Neill and Reagan, he said, were "diametrically opposed political giants." But they reached agreements on major issues, such as immigration, Social Security and taxes.

"Imagine trying to do that today in this divided House," Katko said. "They did it not because of personal political gain. They did it because of the love of their country and we should all be instructed by that."

The lack of bipartisanship is affecting the country's competitiveness in the world and prevents leaders from addressing serious problems, he explained, while reminding members that they were sent by constituents to work for the betterment of their districts.

"When there's only fights and no bipartisan cooperation, it's our constituents, not us, who suffer," Katko said. "Please remember that."

Katko announced in January that he would not seek a fifth term in Congress. He was first elected to represent the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County, in 2014. He won that election and two of his reelection bids by at least 10 points, despite Democrats having an enrollment advantage in the 24th district.

As a member of Congress, he served on two committees, Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure, with the former being the starting point for many of his legislative successes. He was not afraid to buck his party on important votes, whether it was opposing GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act or joining Democrats to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"I made working across the aisle a priority during my eight years in the House and I can leave here knowing I achieved real results, along with my great team, and I worked every day to make my district in central New York and this country better," he said.