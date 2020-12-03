Rep. John Katko 'cautiously optimistic' about $900B COVID-19 relief proposal

Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen in an interview Thursday that he's hopeful there will be a new COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year.

"Small businesses in central New York are in very serious trouble, especially restaurants, hotels, even dry cleaners. Everyone is suffering," he said, adding: "I really hope that we get this moving. I'm cautiously optimistic we can get something done."

For months, congressional leaders and the Trump administration have engaged in negotiations on another relief package. The last major relief bill was the CARES Act, which had $2.2 trillion in aid. House Democrats approved a $3 trillion plan in May, but it wasn't supported by Republicans in the Senate or the Trump administration. Katko voted against the bill.

But Katko believes the situation has changed because of two major developments. One is that the election is over. The other is that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the country.

"It's not going away," he said. "I think people are more apt to act now than ever before."