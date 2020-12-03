Rep. John Katko 'cautiously optimistic' about $900B COVID-19 relief proposal

U.S. Rep. John Katko and a bipartisan coalition in Congress have a new COVID-19 relief proposal that may spark negotiations on an emergency aid package to address the pandemic and help struggling businesses.
The Problem Solvers Caucus, along with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, unveiled the $908 billion plan this week. The proposal includes $288 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses, including restaurants, and $180 billion for enhanced unemployment benefits. There is $160 billion for state and local governments, $82 billion for education, $45 billion for transportation and $35 for the Healthcare Provider Relief Fund.
There are billions more for child care, contact tracing and testing, vaccine development, student loan relief, housing aid and opioid funding. The package also includes $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service and $10 billion for broadband expansion.
The top Democrats in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, backed the proposal as a way to restart talks on a new aid package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has his own COVID-19 relief plan, which is supported by President Donald Trump.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has urged Congress to act on a plan that would deliver aid to state governments, endorsed the Problem Solvers' proposal on Thursday. While he believes that the proposal should be considered "a first down payment," he thinks that "something is better than nothing."
Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen in an interview Thursday that he's hopeful there will be a new COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year.
"Small businesses in central New York are in very serious trouble, especially restaurants, hotels, even dry cleaners. Everyone is suffering," he said, adding: "I really hope that we get this moving. I'm cautiously optimistic we can get something done."
For months, congressional leaders and the Trump administration have engaged in negotiations on another relief package. The last major relief bill was the CARES Act, which had $2.2 trillion in aid. House Democrats approved a $3 trillion plan in May, but it wasn't supported by Republicans in the Senate or the Trump administration. Katko voted against the bill.
But Katko believes the situation has changed because of two major developments. One is that the election is over. The other is that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the country.
"It's not going away," he said. "I think people are more apt to act now than ever before."
Katko is seeing the impact of the pandemic in his district. Onondaga County is reporting more cases and hospitalizations every day. Cayuga County had more than 400 new cases in November, the most in one month since the health crisis began.
There is encouraging news about the availability of vaccines, but those won't be widely available until next year.
"I'm concerned about the effects from a health standpoint. Obviously, that's paramount," Katko said of the pandemic. "But the economic devastation, particularly to small businesses, cannot be underscored enough.
"There are restaurants that have been in existence for 20 or 30 years that are talking about closing their doors for good. A lot of them already have. Small businesses, mom-and-pop stores, dry cleaners, everything. Everybody is really struggling and that's why this package is so important. The time for talking is done and just get the package done. It's so important right now."
