Rep. John Katko: CNY organization gets $72K to boost senior volunteers

A central New York organization has been awarded $72,000 in federal funding to support its senior volunteer program, U.S. Rep. John Katko announced Wednesday.

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County will use the funding to expand its senior volunteer program. The program focuses on central New Yorkers ages 55 and over that volunteer their time for academic tutoring, elderly care, disaster relief support, mentoring and other initiatives.

"Assisting over 19,000 people in central New York each year, this funding will improve Catholic Charities' ability to address everything from the opioid epidemic to the poverty in our community," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement. "I applaud the Catholic Charities of Onondaga County for its efforts to create opportunities for central New Yorkers will continue to support these efforts at the federal level."

The funding is provided through the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency established in 1993 that supports service-oriented and volunteer programs.

Katko's office said he has been a proponent of providing robust funding for the Corporation for National and Community Service.

"I have long recognized the impact of service and volunteer organizations in central New York and have proudly worked in Congress to empower these groups," he said.

