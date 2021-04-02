Rep. John Katko comments after attack on Capitol Police officers: 'Heartbreaking'

For the second time in three months, there has been an attack at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

One Capitol Police officer was killed and another was hurt after a driver struck them at a barricade outside of the Capitol on Friday. The driver exited their vehicle and stabbed one of the officers.

The suspect was shot by police and died at a hospital, according to an Associated Press report.

The officer who was killed has been identified as William Owens. He is the second member of the Capitol Police to die on duty this year. Brian Sicknick, who served for nearly 13 years as a Capitol Police officer, died after being attacked on Jan. 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who wasn't at the Capitol at the time of Friday's attack, called it a "devastating act of violence" and "heartbreaking."

"The U.S. Capitol Police responded heroically and swiftly to secure the Capitol and protect countless lives," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "My wife Robin and I are praying for the injured officer and sending our deepest condolences to the family of the officer who lost their life today."