Rep. John Katko: Commission renews trade rules that benefit Nucor in Auburn

The International Trade Commission renewed trade rules this week that will keep duties on rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey — a decision that will protect domestic manufacturers, such as Nucor Steel Auburn.
The duties have been renewed for five more years. Rebar from Mexico will be subject to antidumping duties, while countervailing duties will be imposed on rebar from Turkey.
U.S. Rep. John Katko testified in August and urged the commission to keep the duties in place. In his testimony, he said the duties have been effective and place restraints on rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey that are subsidized by the two countries, then sold in the U.S. for prices that below market value.
Katko, R-Camillus, also argued that the duties should be renewed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effect on domestic steel manufacturers. If the duties were revoked, he said it could jeopardize the steel industry's progress.
With the renewal of the duties, Katko said in a statement Thursday that it will ensure there's a level playing field for Nucor Steel Auburn and other U.S. companies.
"Auburn's Nucor Steel plant continues to be an essential economic driver for our region and has long employed hundreds of central New Yorkers," Katko said. "Unfortunately, Nucor Steel and rebar producers from across the country have been threatened by foreign competitors in Mexico and Turkey who unfairly receive government subsidies and dump their products in the U.S.
"With critical measures that protect U.S. manufacturers from these trade practices set to expire, I testified before the International Trade Commission to urge their renewal. As a result of this advocacy, the ITC will extend antidumping duties on rebar from Mexico and countervailing duties on rebar from Turkey for at least the next five years."
Nucor Steel Auburn praised the commission's determination to extend the duties for another five years.
Jason Curtis, general manager of Nucor Steel Auburn, said the ruling is critical for the U.S. steel industry.
"All of us at Nucor thank Rep. Katko for his support, and for recognizing the harm our Auburn mill and America's rebar producers would face if these trade remedies were revoked," Curtis said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.