Rep. John Katko: Commission renews trade rules that benefit Nucor in Auburn

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The International Trade Commission renewed trade rules this week that will keep duties on rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey — a decision that will protect domestic manufacturers, such as Nucor Steel Auburn.

The duties have been renewed for five more years. Rebar from Mexico will be subject to antidumping duties, while countervailing duties will be imposed on rebar from Turkey.

U.S. Rep. John Katko testified in August and urged the commission to keep the duties in place. In his testimony, he said the duties have been effective and place restraints on rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey that are subsidized by the two countries, then sold in the U.S. for prices that below market value.

Katko, R-Camillus, also argued that the duties should be renewed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effect on domestic steel manufacturers. If the duties were revoked, he said it could jeopardize the steel industry's progress.

With the renewal of the duties, Katko said in a statement Thursday that it will ensure there's a level playing field for Nucor Steel Auburn and other U.S. companies.