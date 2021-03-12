Rep. John Katko: Cuomo should resign, NY Assembly right to begin impeachment inquiry

The comments were made during a conference call held after more than a dozen Democratic members of the state's congressional delegations, including U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins, Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called on Cuomo to resign.

According to The Citizen's review of public statements made by the 29 members of New York's congressional delegation, at least 20 Democrats and Republicans believe Cuomo should resign.

Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and played a leading role in both impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, lauded the women who have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct. He said the allegations against Cuomo and how he has responded to them "have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point."

Ocasio-Cortez, along with U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, released a joint statement calling for Cuomo to resign. But they did not limit their criticisms of the governor to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. They also noted that there is an investigation into his administration's withholding of the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes.