Rep. John Katko: Cuomo should resign, NY Assembly right to begin impeachment inquiry

U.S. Rep. John Katko agrees with Democratic and Republican members of New York's congressional delegation that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign. But if he doesn't, he supports an impeachment investigation that could result in the governor's removal from office.
Katko, R-Camillus, commented on Friday that the state Assembly is "right to initiate impeachment proceedings" against Cuomo. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Thursday that the Assembly Judiciary would launch an impeachment investigation.
"Governor Cuomo has lost the ability to govern at a time when effective leadership is most needed," Katko said in a statement.
Cuomo is already facing investigations for withholding data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and multiple allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct. The impeachment probe was announced after a sixth woman accused the governor of inappropriate conduct. The woman, an aide in the governor's office, said Cuomo groped her at the Executive Mansion.
Cuomo told reporters Friday that he will not resign.
"Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully," he said. "But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period. I won't speculate about people's possible motives."
The comments were made during a conference call held after more than a dozen Democratic members of the state's congressional delegations, including U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins, Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called on Cuomo to resign.
According to The Citizen's review of public statements made by the 29 members of New York's congressional delegation, at least 20 Democrats and Republicans believe Cuomo should resign.
Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and played a leading role in both impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, lauded the women who have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct. He said the allegations against Cuomo and how he has responded to them "have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point."
Ocasio-Cortez, along with U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, released a joint statement calling for Cuomo to resign. But they did not limit their criticisms of the governor to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. They also noted that there is an investigation into his administration's withholding of the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes.
A report released by state Attorney General Letitia James in January found that the state Department of Health undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by about 50%. More than 13,000 New York nursing home residents died of COVID-19, but well over 3,000 of them weren't included in the state's count because they were transferred to hospitals before they died.
There is a federal investigation, led by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, examining how the Cuomo administration handled the data. The state attorney general's office is overseeing the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. James appointed Anne Clark, a leading employment discrimination attorney, and Joon Kim, former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to lead the inquiry.
