Rep. John Katko: Extend I-81 public comment period

U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking federal and state transportation officials to extend the public comment period for the Interstate 81 project.
A 60-day public comment period began in July after the Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation released the draft design report and environmental impact statement. Comments are being accepted through Sept. 14, but Katko, R-Camillus, thinks the period should be extended by at least 30 days.
"More than a decade in the making, the I-81 project is a truly transformational project that will impact central New York for generations," Katko said. "Like my constituents, I am eager to move forward with this project. But we must do in a deliberate way that ensures all voices in our community are heard."
One reason Katko believes the public comment period should be extended is the "immense amount of information" in the draft environmental impact statement, which is more than 2,000 pages.
With the feedback collected during the comment period, the Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation will finalize the environmental impact statement. Once that document is released, the next step is to issue the record of decision, which involves the formal selection of the project to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse.
In a letter to Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, and Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, Katko wrote that his office has "received outreach from many constituents regarding their ability to fully participate in this process under the current timeline."
"Providing a reasonable extension of the (public comment period) will address these concerns, ensure a full and thorough consideration of the DEIS by our community, and provide more central New Yorkers with an opportunity to make their voices heard," Katko added.
During the public comment period, the state Department of Transportation held two virtual and two in-person public information sessions. There are also eight neighborhood meetings, the first of three of which were held this week, planned in the Syracuse area.
The state Department of Transportation has identified the community grid as its preferred alternative to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse. There are two other options under consideration: Rebuilding the viaduct or a no-build alternative.
There is strong support for the community grid from federal, state and local leaders, including both of New York's U.S. senators — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also voiced his support for the project when he visited the city.
Katko hasn't taken a position on the project. However, there are opponents of the community grid, namely Destiny USA and those in the northern suburbs who want a high-speed highway maintained through Syracuse.
Other alternatives have been proposed by some local leaders who oppose the grid. On Thursday, descendants of Harriet Tubman endorsed an idea to replace the viaduct with a 68-foot-tall bridge that would be named in honor of the abolitionist.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.