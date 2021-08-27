Rep. John Katko: Extend I-81 public comment period

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a letter to Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, and Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation, Katko wrote that his office has "received outreach from many constituents regarding their ability to fully participate in this process under the current timeline."

"Providing a reasonable extension of the (public comment period) will address these concerns, ensure a full and thorough consideration of the DEIS by our community, and provide more central New Yorkers with an opportunity to make their voices heard," Katko added.

During the public comment period, the state Department of Transportation held two virtual and two in-person public information sessions. There are also eight neighborhood meetings, the first of three of which were held this week, planned in the Syracuse area.

The state Department of Transportation has identified the community grid as its preferred alternative to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse. There are two other options under consideration: Rebuilding the viaduct or a no-build alternative.