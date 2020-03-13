Rep. John Katko eyes paid sick leave, help for hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Rep. John Katko believes Congress must act on multiple fronts to address the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Katko, R-Camillus, outlined his priorities in an interview with The Citizen Thursday afternoon. He wants to ensure hospitals and community health centers have the resources they need to respond to the pandemic. This would include allowing hospitals to conduct on-site tests for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, instead of having to send the samples to outside labs.

New York state has a lab that's processed more than 2,000 tests. Private labs are also being used to test for the virus. However, testing by the federal government — specifically the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — has slowed.

Economic aid, especially for small businesses, is viewed by Katko as a necessity. The stock market continues to decline due to coronavirus fears. Several businesses are struggling as a growing number of people avoid public settings.

The pandemic's effect on central New York businesses is a concern for Katko. He highlighted the cancellation of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Syracuse and how that will affect small businesses. He supports providing grants, low-interest loans and other financial relief to help businesses stay afloat during the outbreak.