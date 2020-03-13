Rep. John Katko eyes paid sick leave, help for hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Rep. John Katko believes Congress must act on multiple fronts to address the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Katko, R-Camillus, outlined his priorities in an interview with The Citizen Thursday afternoon. He wants to ensure hospitals and community health centers have the resources they need to respond to the pandemic. This would include allowing hospitals to conduct on-site tests for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, instead of having to send the samples to outside labs.
New York state has a lab that's processed more than 2,000 tests. Private labs are also being used to test for the virus. However, testing by the federal government — specifically the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — has slowed.
Economic aid, especially for small businesses, is viewed by Katko as a necessity. The stock market continues to decline due to coronavirus fears. Several businesses are struggling as a growing number of people avoid public settings.
The pandemic's effect on central New York businesses is a concern for Katko. He highlighted the cancellation of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Syracuse and how that will affect small businesses. He supports providing grants, low-interest loans and other financial relief to help businesses stay afloat during the outbreak.
"The damage will be catastrophic for our economy if we don't do things to shore up the small businesses in the meantime," Katko said.
There are several members of Congress, including Katko, who are worried about a potential consequence of the outbreak — that if schools close, some children won't have access to meals. Legislation has been introduced that would allow schools to distribute meals to children that participate in nutrition programs.
Katko is also supporting an emergency paid leave proposal in Congress. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, has authored a bill that would assist employees who miss work due to a coronavirus diagnosis or if they're instructed by a doctor to quarantine. The paid leave benefits would be available for workers who miss time to care for a family member if daycare facilities or nursing homes are closed.
Workers would receive up to two-thirds of their monthly earnings and the benefits would be available for up to three months. The maximum monthly benefit would be $4,000, according to Murphy's office.
Congress recently approved and President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency aid package, but Katko and other members of Congress think that was a starting point.
Katko has talked to central New York officials, including Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, to learn what's needed for the local response. He's had conversations with Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and met in-person with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the chamber.
The House and Senate had recesses planned for next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that his chamber will be in session next week, but senators left D.C. after Thursday's session for a three-day weekend.
There hasn't been any update on the House on whether the recess will be postponed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is negotiating with the White House on emergency legislation to address the coronavirus outbreak.
"We need to do a lot more and I don't think we should leave Washington," Katko said.
