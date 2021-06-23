Rep. John Katko: Feds update timeline for I-81 project, final decision in 'early 2022'

The updated draft environmental impact statement for the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse will be released in July — a much-anticipated step in the process to finalize plans for the replacement of the viaduct.
U.S. Rep. John Katko's office said Wednesday that he received an updated timeline from Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration. Pollack, Katko's spokesperson told The Citizen, informed the congressman that the draft environmental impact statement will be released in mid-July. A public comment period will follow after its release.
The Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation will also hold a public hearing in August to collect feedback from residents and stakeholders in the region.
Once the public comment period ends, the federal and state agencies will review the feedback before issuing the final environmental impact statement for the project. The record of decision for the I-81 project will be issued in early 2022, according to the timeline.
Katko's spokesperson said he will hold a telephone town hall to renew attention for the project and "emphasize the importance of participating in the public comment period, whenever that begins."
The updated timeline provides some clarity after years of discussion about the future of I-81. The viaduct that runs through part of Syracuse reached the end of its useful life and there has been much debate about options to replace the elevated highway.
In 2019, the state Department of Transportation identified the community grid as its "preferred alternative" to replace the viaduct. The community grid plan involves tearing down the viaduct, improving the street grid, creating a new business loop and redesignating Interstate 481 that runs east of the city as the new I-81.
There were other options considered, including rebuilding the viaduct and constructing a tunnel to maintain highway traffic through the city. Ultimately, the state opted for the community grid project due to cost and feasibility.
However, the record of decision will make the final call on the option that's selected for the project. Opponents of the community grid continue to float alternatives for I-81, including a hybrid grid-tunnel option and an "iconic bridge." But it's unlikely that the federal and state agencies will endorse either of those ideas.
Whenever the final decision is made, New York is ready to begin construction. The 2021-22 state budget includes $800 million for the first phase of the project. The state has also committed $1 million to support the recruitment and training of local residents to work on the I-81 project.
