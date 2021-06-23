Rep. John Katko: Feds update timeline for I-81 project, final decision in 'early 2022'

The updated draft environmental impact statement for the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse will be released in July — a much-anticipated step in the process to finalize plans for the replacement of the viaduct.

U.S. Rep. John Katko's office said Wednesday that he received an updated timeline from Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration. Pollack, Katko's spokesperson told The Citizen, informed the congressman that the draft environmental impact statement will be released in mid-July. A public comment period will follow after its release.

The Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation will also hold a public hearing in August to collect feedback from residents and stakeholders in the region.

Once the public comment period ends, the federal and state agencies will review the feedback before issuing the final environmental impact statement for the project. The record of decision for the I-81 project will be issued in early 2022, according to the timeline.

Katko's spokesperson said he will hold a telephone town hall to renew attention for the project and "emphasize the importance of participating in the public comment period, whenever that begins."