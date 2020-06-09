Rep. John Katko: 'Few rational Americans' want to defund police

Balter responded to Katko's comments on Monday by criticizing the congressman for being "inexcusably late and remarkably hollow in his acknowledgment of the racism that permeates the criminal justice system he's long been a part of." Balter is referring to Katko's past role as a federal prosecutor. Before he was elected to Congress, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney.

Balter's position is that police reform is needed. She supports proposals that would end police brutality and "racist law enforcement policies." She doesn't support the elimination of police departments.

"That, along with investing in vital community programs to end homelessness, provide mental health care and substance abuse treatment, and end domestic violence is how we increase public safety for everyone," she said.

Conole also issued a statement that highlighted the need for more investments in clean energy, infrastructure and job training. He said greater funding would "strengthen our communities and reduce the effects of systemic racism in our society."

"That includes ensuring quality education and affordable housing in all our neighborhoods, as well as equal access to capital for small businesses, particularly those owned by people of color," he said. "Now is the time for concrete action, not just words."