Rep. John Katko gets $9M for projects in Cayuga County, CNY

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to provide $1.5 trillion in domestic and defense spending — including nearly $9 million to fund 10 projects in four central New York counties.

U.S. Rep. John Katko secured the funding through the new earmark process for members of Congress. Two entities — Oswego County and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Syracuse — will each receive $3 million. Catholic Charities will use the funding to build an 80-bed homeless shelter, while Oswego County will invest in upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility in the village of Phoenix.

Onondaga County will get $1 million for an emergency operations center. The city of Syracuse will receive $140,000 to buy body-worn cameras for 14 police sergeants.

Cayuga County will benefit from three of the projects. Katko, R-Camillus, said there is $500,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a Great Lakes resiliency study. The study would include the lake's shoreline along the northern tip of the county.

The village of Aurora will receive $160,000 to replace intake pipes and pumps at the Wells College water plant, and Cayuga County was awarded $75,000 for an emergency operations center.

The other entities receiving a share of Katko's earmarks include $260,000 for Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center to implement an electronic medical record system, $250,000 for Oswego County to establish a pilot program for children and families affected by the opioid epidemic, and $180,000 for Newark-Wayne Hospital to buy defibrillators.

"This funding bill represents a monumental step forward for our region," Katko said in a statement. "I am proud to have secured nearly $9 million in funding for transformational projects that will help improve the quality of life throughout central New York."

Katko also noted that the bill includes "substantive measures" to help Ukraine — there is $13.6 billion in aid for the country to respond to Russia's invasion — and increase domestic cybersecurity. The legislation reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act, which Katko has advocated for over the years.

The House voted on two bills to authorize the spending. The domestic portion of the bill passed by a 260-171 vote, while the defense appropriations were approved by a 361-69 vote. Katko voted for both bills.

The Senate must vote on the measures before they head to President Joe Biden's desk.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

